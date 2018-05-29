Charges possible for owner of horses found starved, dead in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ind.– The Monroe County Sheriff’s office is conducting an investigation into the starvation of horses.

Deputies say the horses were found in their stalls inside a barn at a private residence in Monroe County. Last Thursday, two horses were found dead at the residence after an animal management deputy checked the house and got a search warrant.

One horse was seized and blood work determined its poor condition was caused by starvation. A stool sample showed the horse only ate dirt and wood. Now that it’s being fed, the horse is getting healthier.

The owner is a man who has experience in horse training, officials said. The sheriff’s office is considering charges such as animal neglect and improper disposal of large carcasses. No charges have been filed yet.

On Wednesday, a state veterinarian will do a body scoring, which will help determine the amount of fat the horses have.

Warning: The photo gallery below contains graphic images.