Counselors are made available for students at Noblesville West Middle School. This is to help students who want to talk about last week's classroom shooting. A student is accused of walking into the classroom and shooting a teacher and a classmate. Therapist Carol Juergensen-Sheets joined us on the 'red couch' to weigh in on how important it is for students to open up in these situations and for parents to be available.
Counseling for Students
-
One student injured, another in custody after Florida school shooting
-
13-year-old girl critical following Noblesville middle school shooting, teacher in good condition
-
Noblesville students credit teacher with saving lives, describe moments inside classroom
-
Here’s what we know about the Noblesville West Middle School shooting that injured student, teacher
-
‘Hero’ officer stopped Florida school shooter in 3 minutes, sheriff says
-
-
PHOTOS | Inspirational messages line sidewalks as Noblesville students return to class
-
Beech Grove student starts fundraising campaign for extra school security
-
President Trump thanks teacher Jason Seaman for heroic act during Noblesville shooting
-
Science teacher who tackled Noblesville West Middle School shooter releases statement
-
Pennsylvania students will be armed with rocks in case of school shooting, superintendent says
-
-
Noblesville community rallies around students, staff in wake of shooting
-
Counselors available for students, staff after shooting at Noblesville West Middle School
-
Active shooter drill at Alaska high school includes real gunfire sounds