Counseling for Students

Counselors are made available for students at Noblesville West Middle School. This is to help students who want to talk about last week's classroom shooting. A student is accused of walking into the classroom and shooting a teacher and a classmate. Therapist Carol Juergensen-Sheets joined us on the 'red couch' to weigh in on how important it is for students to open up in these situations and for parents to be available.