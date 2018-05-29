× Embattled Missouri Governor Eric Greitens resigns amid scandals

Embattled Missouri Governor Eric Greitens announced on Tuesday he will resign over the scandals that have dominated his tenure.

The Republican governor has been embroiled in scandal for weeks. Last month, a Missouri state House committee released a report alleging that Greitens subjected a woman to non-consensual sexual activity and violence. Greitens described the report as “tabloid trash gossip” rooted in “lies and falsehoods.”

In late April, Greitens was indicted on a felony charge of computer tampering tied to his campaign’s alleged use of a charity donor list.

Greitens made the announcement that he will step down during a press conference outside his office.

Earlier this month, Missouri state lawmakers announced plans to convene a special legislative session to weigh potential disciplinary actions against the governor.

A request for comment to Greitens’ communications director was not immediately returned.