Hope of rainfall on the rise Wednesday; Warmest May on record

NO MAY THIS YEAR

This incredible May continues to roll along with another above normal day. No, we really are not having a May this year!

Today is the 29th consecutive day above normal in what is the warmest May on record. We reached 90-degrees for the third time is very rare. This is only the 12th time in 147 years that this Month has 3 90-degree days. There is no let-up insight.

May 2018 is running a whopping 10-degrees per day above normal and the average temperature is so warm it would rank as warm and half the JUNE’s on record!

WE NEED RAIN

It is the dry soils that are having a big impact on the warmth. KEEP watering. Indiana soils are ‘August-like’ dry. We need rain! May 2018 now nearing 4″ below normal & 12th driest MAY on record to date.