INDOT to close large portion of I-65 near downtown on July 1 for more than a month

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A large portion of I-65 near downtown will be closed for more than a month starting July 1 as INDOT begins a huge reconstruction project.

INDOT will repave seven bridges along the interstate during the project which is expected to last 35 days. During that time, INDOT says they will close southbound I-65 between the I-65/I-465 interchange on the northwest side. During the closure, I-65 southbound traffic on the northwest side will be detoured via I-465 South or I-865 East.The project will also close both directions of I-65 between Meridian St. (exit 113) and 21st St. (exit 115) in downtown Indianapolis. The entrance and exit ramps at the Dr. Martin Luther King St.//West St. interchange (exit 114) will also be closed. The entrance ramp from 21st St. to northbound I-65 will remain open.

“These bridges have reached their end of use for the public to drive over it. So we’re going to take off about an inch and repave those bridges,” spokesperson Lamar Holliday said.

The American Road and Transportation Builders Association recently ranked Indiana as the state with the 14th-most structurally deficient bridges.

Holliday says the project is part of INDOT’s plan to help fix those problems. He added that the agency is opting to repair all the bridges at once as a way to ensure the project isn’t prolonged over a series of months.

Once construction kicks off, Holliday says the agency recommends drivers use I-465 and I-865 and alternatives around downtown.

For more information on the project, and its closures, you can visit here.