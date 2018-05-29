× John Andretti announces cancer has returned, spread to other areas

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver John Andretti says his cancer has returned and spread to other areas.

He made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday morning, just two days after the 102nd running of the Indianapolis 500.

Andretti said in the tweet, “Following my 6 month scans last week, we received the news that the cancer has returned & spread to other areas. We are in the process of evaluating our options of treatment. Although this is a difficult time for us, your continued prayers & support are very important to us.”

The 55-year-old was diagnosed with colon cancer in May 2017. Last year, he underwent chemotherapy for the cancer which spread to a lymph node and his liver. Andretti announced in November 2017 that he finished chemotherapy.

He’s a self-described private person, but he said he wanted to take his cancer battle public to help others prevent what he’s going through. He’s spent the past year actively raising awareness about the importance of getting a colonoscopy.

Andretti started 49 consecutive IndyCar races from 1990-92 before moving to NASCAR, where he made 29 or more starts every year from 1994-2003. He was the first driver to attempt the Memorial Day double.