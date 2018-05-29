Local pastor pens letter to families about processing Noblesville shooting, goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – As schools reopen in Noblesville, students and their families are still dealing with the fear, the shock and the horror of the shooting a Noblesville West Middle School.

In the days after the shooting, people flocked to prayer vigils and churches for comfort and understanding. Many are asking, “What now? What’s next?”

Mark Vroegop, lead pastor at College Park Church in Indianapolis, wrote a letter to local families called “Lamenting the Noblesville School Shooting.” It has since been shared across the United States and in 15 countries around the world.

Pastor Vroegop joined Fanchon Stinger on the FOX59 Red Couch to talk more about why he decided to write the letter, how to help your family process something as horrific as a school shooting, the role prayer plays in tragedies like this, and what to say to our children who are dealing with so much fear.