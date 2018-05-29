× Man who allegedly threatened to kill officer accused of stealing jail vehicle, leading police on chase

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man previously accused of breaking into an IMPD building and threatening to kill a detective is in trouble with the law again.

Wilfredo Quiles is now accused of stealing a jail wagon and leading police on a chase on Memorial Day.

As a result, the 48-year-old is being charged with unlawful entry to a motor vehicle, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, auto theft, and criminal recklessness.

The incident comes about a month after Quiles allegedly broke into IMPD’s Southwest District headquarters on the city’s near west side.

When a detective found Quiles in the building, police say the officer immediately recognized him, because he had arrested him the week before for resisting law enforcement. Before that, police also detained him “because he had not been taking his medication for schizophrenia and PTSD,” IMPD said.

While speaking with the detective at IMPD headquarters, Quiles allegedly threatened to kill the officer and his family. He was then taken into custody.

Police believe Quiles suffers from mental issues.