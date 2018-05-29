Man who died in IMS lot ‘lived and breathed’ for the Indy 500, according to wife

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The man who was found dead in one of the parking lots of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend “lived and breathed” for the Indianapolis 500, his wife said.

Adam Melchi, a 38-year-old who lived in Plano, Ill, had been going to the race for 21 years, Sarah Melchi said.

The father of five told Sarah awhile ago that he wanted his ashes spread at the track. Together they were planning to get a commemorative brick at IMS when they were older, she said.

“He was such a huge fan,” she said. “And it’s devastating he died at the place where he wanted ashes spread.”

