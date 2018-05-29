× Man who was randomly attacked at Monument Circle in October 2017 passes away

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A man who was randomly attacked on the steps of the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument in October 2017 has passed away, Indiana State Police confirm.

David H. Smith was taking a picture on Monument Circle when police say Jonathan Belcher punched him in the head, knocking him unconscious. Smith’s head hit the ground, and he was so badly hurt, he was immediately put in a medically-induced coma when he got to the hospital.

Smith’s friend Kevin Bell who was with him at the time of the attack told us that Smith was transferred to a hospital out of state where he recently passed away.

Police say Belcher also attacked another man before punching and kicking a woman with her family.

Belcher is currently in the Marion County Jail. Indiana State Police say investigators from Capitol police are working with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office to determine the next step in the case.

Belcher’s criminal history includes 11 other cases in the last nine years. He was even arrested on October 14, five days before he became violent at Monument Circle.