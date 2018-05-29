× Noblesville school gunman’s identity withheld unless charged as adult, prosecutor says

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – The prosecutor involved in the Noblesville West Middle School shooting case released a statement on Tuesday saying no details about the suspect and the ongoing investigation will be released at this time.

Prosecutor Lee Buckingham’s office says they will withhold the shooter’s identity unless the child is charged as an adult.

In the press release, Buckingham says, “Juvenile law also creates additional protection for the privacy of children in Indiana and further limits the release of information to the public.”

Last Friday, a student opened fire inside a classroom at the middle school. Seventh grader Ella Whistler, 13, was critically wounded during the attack, but school officials say she is improving.

Seventh grade science teacher Jason Seaman was shot three times while trying to disarm the shooter. He is being hailed a hero and doing well after being released from the hospital last weekend.

He spoke publicly about the attack for the first time on Monday. “I’m still processing much of what has happened, but I can say with absolute certainty that I am proud to be a Miller,” Seaman said.

Classes resumed at Noblesville High School on Tuesday, but that’s not the case for Noblesville West Middle School students. The middle school is still closed as police continue the investigation, but students can go to the school for counseling from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.

Noblesville police will have extra officers at each school today and through the rest of the week.