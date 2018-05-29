Oil Can Crew pumps up crowds at IMS

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPEEDWAY, Ind - A 24 member percussion group had one mission this month: get racing fans pumped up!

FOX59 met up with some of the members of the Oil Can Crew; an offshoot of High Octane which you may have seen at Pacers games.

This time, everything is race themed.

"Even though we’re kind of playing drums, we’re also playing car parts," said Justin Lahr.

“We have four big oil drums we play on," added Kerry Grant. "We have a big rack with toms set up, with cymbals, with snare drum. We have a bass drum set up. We have a wrench that we use for a guitar. You know it’s all kind of fun things that we use. It’s all auto related.”

There is one tough part about the job: the heat! But the experience at the track is one of a kind for this group and getting the crowd excited is all worth it in the end.

“We get a lot of fans that come up. A lot of kids. We get a lot of kid interaction and that’s a lot of fun to get the fans actually involved with what we’re playing and what we’re doing," said Mike Bray.

"Being able to stop the show and look around and see all the people just enjoying what we do. You know that’s my favorite part of it," said Grant. "Being part of this atmosphere, this history, I love it."