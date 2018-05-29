Parents of 13-year-old suspect in Noblesville school shooting decline to comment after court hearing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind.-- By state law, the public cannot know what happened in Hamilton County Circuit Court Tuesday morning regarding the case against the teenage boy suspected of shooting two people at Noblesville West Middle School last Friday.

After they emerged from the courtroom, the parents of the child huddled with defense attorneys Chris Eskew and Ben Jaffe of Indianapolis who refused comment as they walked with their clients to a third floor elevator following a 20-minute conversation.

The parents did not respond to questions about their son’s wellbeing and whether there was a family message to the students and people of Noblesville.

The boy has been held in the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention facility at the county jail campus and was transported to the courtroom through a back entrance for this morning’s hearing according to a FOX59 source.

By state law, juvenile detention and delinquency hearings are confidential.

A detention hearing is to determine if the accused youth should remain in protective custody for his or her safety and the security of the community.

Following such a hearing, the prosecutor has seven working days to file a petition for delinquency to convince a judge that a crime has been committed and the detained teen is the likely suspect.

While community and school sources have identified the suspect as a 13-year-old boy, the Hamilton County Prosecutor has refused comment.

The boy’s age is significant because according to state law, unless the defendant is charged with murder, the case against a 13-year-old must remain in juvenile court.

Conviction of charges in juvenile court can result in a teen being sentenced to serve a term in a state juvenile facility with the potential of parole at the age of 18.

The day of the shooting, federal agents conducted a search warrant at the child’s home where his parents politely declined comment Monday.

Prosecutors have leniency to determine if criminal charges can be filed against the owner of a firearm that is used in the commission of a felony.

Witnesses said the boy left the science classroom at 9 a.m. last Friday and returned minutes later with two guns and began firing, injuring teacher Jason Seaman and classmate Ella Whistler, both of whom are recovering from their injuries.