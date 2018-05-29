Power outage strands roller coaster riders at Cedar Point amusement park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio — A power outage at Ohio's Cedar Point left riders stranded on roller coasters and some of the park's other rides.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. Monday after a car hit a utility pole, causing the two-hour outage, according to WJW. Cedar Point staff helped people get off the rides.

“It was really scary. I felt really bad for them. Especially looking around at the Millennium Force. People on the cable rides, the swings. You saw so many people stuck. It was so horrible,” said Alecia Beggs of Garden City, Michigan.

Another witness said the guests were good sports about it at first. However, as the outage continued, it became harder and harder for them to bear. One Twitter user said people were stuck on the Millennium Force ride for nearly an hour.

Power was restored to the park at about 4 p.m., and the rides were once again operational. A Cedar Point spokesman said anyone with a ticket from Monday can use it again for admission before Labor Day.