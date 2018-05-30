× 2 Warren Township employees suspended after elementary school student is left on bus

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A Lowell Elementary School student was accidentally left alone on a school bus for several hours last Wednesday, according to the Metropolitan School District of Warren Township.

The school district says the driver and “the monitor” didn’t see the child sleeping on the bus when it was parked after morning routes. When they returned for afternoon routes, the district says the child was awake and sitting up in a seat, waiting for the driver.

The district says the child was alert and brought into transportation offices. Parents, Warren police and the school’s principal were called, and the student was then taken home by the principal and Chief Adrian Pettis.

According to the National Weather Service, the high in Indianapolis that day was 83-degrees.

As a result of the incident, the school district says the driver and “the monitor” have been suspended pending further investigation.

“This type of situation is unacceptable and additional safeguards have been implemented to prevent this from happening again,” said the school district.