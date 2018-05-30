× Brown County man arrested on child porn, child exploitation charges

NASHVILLE, Ind. – A Brown County man is being charged with 10 counts of child pornography and 10 counts of child exploitation.

Indiana State Police say 28-year-old Patrick J. Becraft was arrested Tuesday after officers executed a search warrant at his Nashville home.

Police say the warrant was executed following the initiation of an investigation into possession of child pornography video files.

After Becraft was taken into custody, he was transported to the Brown County Jail, where he was processed and lodged.

The investigation was conducted by members of the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Unit, Cyber Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.