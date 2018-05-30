× Gun-toting granny tries to take back her west side neighborhood from spice dealers

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Fed up and armed with a gun, a Haughville grandma is trying to take back her neighborhood from the drug dealers she says ripped it apart.

“It is loaded. Get your drugs and get out of my neighborhood,” said Jonnie McIntosh.

On Tuesday, McIntosh says two of those suspected drug dealers threatened to shoot her and her 70-year-old husband over a drug deal.

“He pulled his gun out and when I saw the gun come out that is when I grabbed my gun,” said McIntosh.

The no-nonsense granny grabbed a loaded Glock when she says the suspects demanded she hand over $20.00 for her grandson’s spice debt.

“If you are stupid enough to sell it to these kids..you get what you deserve,” said McIntosh.

McIntosh tells us her grandson just overdosed on spice two weeks ago.

“I do not see what they get out of it. Who wants to sit there passed out and do not have a clue what is going on around them,” said McIntosh.

She is trying to help him get clean, but says spice dealers are on every street near her house on N. Berwick.

Spice has been an ongoing issue for police in Indianapolis. Just this month, emergency crews recorded to runs to nearly a dozen drug overdoses within a mile of McIntosh’s home.

“Back in my day, it was marijuana and Boones Farm wine. That is all my parents had to worry about. This stuff has bug spray in it and all kinds of chemicals. Whatever they decide to spray on it. Any way that they can get high,” said McIntosh.

Just last year, McIntosh’s pregnant granddaughter 18-year-old Brittany McNew was murdered near Haughville.

“She died over a drug deal because a guy decided to rob another guy for heroin and spice,” said McIntosh.

This grandma is not ready to lose another loved one t the drug trade and says she will do whatever it takes to stop the dealers.

“Get off your lazy rump and get a job. Quit pushing drugs on these kids,” said McIntosh.

This grandma says she is not the only one who should be on neighborhood watch. If you see suspicious activity or drug activity in your area, call IMPD or Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.