Hoosiers can fish for free without a license Saturday and Sunday

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Hoosiers can fish without a license on Saturday, June 2, and Sunday, June 3, at several locations across the state.

Free Fishing Days apply to public waters and don’t require a fishing license or trout stamp, according to DNR. The agency said the special days allow families to spend time together and learn about fishing. Hoosiers 17 and under don’t need a license to fish, regardless of the day.

DNR properties and other sites around the state will host youth and family fishing events this weekend. DNR officials recommend contacting the host property in advance because some of those events may require registration.

Learn more about Free Fishing Days at the DNR website.

Here are the sites hosting events Saturday, June 2:

Albion, Chain O’Lakes State Park, 260-636-2654

Anderson, Mounds State Park, 765-642-6627

Andrews, Salamonie Lake, 260-468-2127

Birdseye, Patoka Lake, 812-685-2464

Bloomington, Monroe Lake (Paynetown State Recreation Area), 812-837-9967

Bluffton, Ouabache State Park, 260-824-0926

Carmel, Monon Community Center, 317-848-7275

Cedar Lake, Cedar Lake, 219-374-6157

Cicero, Red Bridge Park, 317-445-3022

Clarksville, Falls of the Ohio State Park, 812-280-9970

Corydon, O’Bannon Woods State Park, 812-738-8234

Elkhart, Elkhart River, 574-293-2572

Evansville, Garvin Park, 812-479-0771

Fort Wayne, Hurshtown Reservoir, 260-627-3390

Fort Wayne, Reservoir Park, 260-402-4714

Greencastle, Jaycee Park, 765-653-3395

Indianapolis, Eagle Creek Park, 317-327-7116

LaPorte, Luhr County Park, 219-324-5855

Loogootee, West Boggs, 812-295-3421

Mongo, Pigeon River Fish & Wildlife Area (Rainbow Pit), 260-463-4022

Morocco, Willow Slough Fish & Wildlife Area, 219-285-2704

Nashville, Brown County State Park, 812-988-5240

New Castle, Summit Lake State Park, 765-766-5873

North Liberty, Potato Creek State Park, 574-656-8186 ext. 250

Peru, Mississinewa Lake, 260-468-2127

Plainfield, Hummel Park, 765-676-5437

Rockville, Cecil M. Harden Lake (Raccoon State Recreation Area), 765-280-4012

Scottsburg, Hardy Lake, 812-794-2244

Seymour, Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge, 812-522-4352 ext. 12

Vallonia, Starve Hollow State Recreation Area, 812-358-3464

Valparaiso, Rogers – Lakewood Park, 219-476-5860

Warsaw, Center Lake, 574-372-9554

Sites hosting events Sunday, June 3: