Hoosiers can fish for free without a license Saturday and Sunday
You can fish for free around Indiana this weekend.
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said Hoosiers can fish without a license on Saturday, June 2, and Sunday, June 3, at several locations across the state.
Free Fishing Days apply to public waters and don’t require a fishing license or trout stamp, according to DNR. The agency said the special days allow families to spend time together and learn about fishing. Hoosiers 17 and under don’t need a license to fish, regardless of the day.
DNR properties and other sites around the state will host youth and family fishing events this weekend. DNR officials recommend contacting the host property in advance because some of those events may require registration.
Learn more about Free Fishing Days at the DNR website.
Here are the sites hosting events Saturday, June 2:
- Albion, Chain O’Lakes State Park, 260-636-2654
- Anderson, Mounds State Park, 765-642-6627
- Andrews, Salamonie Lake, 260-468-2127
- Birdseye, Patoka Lake, 812-685-2464
- Bloomington, Monroe Lake (Paynetown State Recreation Area), 812-837-9967
- Bluffton, Ouabache State Park, 260-824-0926
- Carmel, Monon Community Center, 317-848-7275
- Cedar Lake, Cedar Lake, 219-374-6157
- Cicero, Red Bridge Park, 317-445-3022
- Clarksville, Falls of the Ohio State Park, 812-280-9970
- Corydon, O’Bannon Woods State Park, 812-738-8234
- Elkhart, Elkhart River, 574-293-2572
- Evansville, Garvin Park, 812-479-0771
- Fort Wayne, Hurshtown Reservoir, 260-627-3390
- Fort Wayne, Reservoir Park, 260-402-4714
- Greencastle, Jaycee Park, 765-653-3395
- Indianapolis, Eagle Creek Park, 317-327-7116
- LaPorte, Luhr County Park, 219-324-5855
- Loogootee, West Boggs, 812-295-3421
- Mongo, Pigeon River Fish & Wildlife Area (Rainbow Pit), 260-463-4022
- Morocco, Willow Slough Fish & Wildlife Area, 219-285-2704
- Nashville, Brown County State Park, 812-988-5240
- New Castle, Summit Lake State Park, 765-766-5873
- North Liberty, Potato Creek State Park, 574-656-8186 ext. 250
- Peru, Mississinewa Lake, 260-468-2127
- Plainfield, Hummel Park, 765-676-5437
- Rockville, Cecil M. Harden Lake (Raccoon State Recreation Area), 765-280-4012
- Scottsburg, Hardy Lake, 812-794-2244
- Seymour, Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge, 812-522-4352 ext. 12
- Vallonia, Starve Hollow State Recreation Area, 812-358-3464
- Valparaiso, Rogers – Lakewood Park, 219-476-5860
- Warsaw, Center Lake, 574-372-9554
Sites hosting events Sunday, June 3:
- Columbus, Mill Race Park, 812-376-2680
- Fremont, Trine State Recreation Area fishing pier, 260-833-2012