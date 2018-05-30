× IMPD arrests 63-year-old husband after wife shot to death

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – IMPD homicide detectives have arrested a local husband after he allegedly killed his wife following a domestic dispute.

Just before 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, police officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Boulder Dr. at the Landmark Apartments and Townhomes.

A woman, later identified as 61-year-old Monica Perkins, was transported to St. Vincent in critical condition after getting shot multiple times.

Perkins later died at the hospital. IMPD believes the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

IMPD detained her husband, 63-year-old Alvin Perkins, and later formally charged him with murder on Wednesday.