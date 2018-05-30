× Indy woman dies from complications after alleging her husband burned her in 2013

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman who alleged her husband burned her in 2013 has died from complications of thermal injuries.

IMPD is treating Wouround Al Robayi’s death as a homicide after she passed away on January 5.

Police responded to an incident at her northwest side home on May 5, 2013 in the 6000 block of Wingedfoot Ct.

In November 2013, her husband was arrested for attempted murder and had a trial where he was found not guilty.

According to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office, her husband cannot be retried on murder charges due to double jeopardy.

Since homicides are classified by date of death, it will be included as a 2018 homicide.