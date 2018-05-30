Kylee’s Kitchen tries out newest recipe trend, 2-Ingredient Dough

2-Ingredient Dough Margherita Pizza

Ingredients

  • 1 cup self-rising flour
  • 1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
  • 1/2 cup pizza or tomato sauce
  • 8 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced into 1/2-inch pieces (you can substitute shredded mozzarella)
  • 6 basil leaves, plus more for sprinkling if desired

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit
  2. Combine flour and yogurt in bowl until thick dough forms.
  3. Knead dough with your hands for a few minutes before forming the dough into a ball.
  4. Transfer dough onto a silicone backing mat and sprinkle a little flour on top before using a rollin pin to roll out the dough to desired size, about 10 inches in diameter.
  5. Spread pizza sauce over the dough and top with mozzarella cheese.
  6. Bake for 10 minutes, or until dough starts to turn golden brown.
  7. Remove from oven, top with basil leaves, and serve

2-Ingredient Dough Cinnamon Rolls

Ingredients

  • 1 cup self-rising flour
  • 1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon Splenda or another sugar substitute

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
  2. Combine flour and yogurt in bowl until thick dough forms.
  3. Knead dough with your hands for a few minutes before forming the dough into a ball.
  4. Flour table surface and top of dough before rolling out into 1/2-inch thick rectangle
  5. Sprinkle cinnamon and Splenda on top and roll dough up into a log
  6. Cut log of dough 8 times and place each roll into into an 8-inch cake pan or square pan
  7. Bake for about 25 minutes, or until dough starts to turn golden brown.
  8. Remove from oven and serve plain or with glaze if desired.

