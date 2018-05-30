Kylee’s Kitchen tries out newest recipe trend, 2-Ingredient Dough
2-Ingredient Dough Margherita Pizza
Ingredients
- 1 cup self-rising flour
- 1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
- 1/2 cup pizza or tomato sauce
- 8 ounces fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced into 1/2-inch pieces (you can substitute shredded mozzarella)
- 6 basil leaves, plus more for sprinkling if desired
Directions
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit
- Combine flour and yogurt in bowl until thick dough forms.
- Knead dough with your hands for a few minutes before forming the dough into a ball.
- Transfer dough onto a silicone backing mat and sprinkle a little flour on top before using a rollin pin to roll out the dough to desired size, about 10 inches in diameter.
- Spread pizza sauce over the dough and top with mozzarella cheese.
- Bake for 10 minutes, or until dough starts to turn golden brown.
- Remove from oven, top with basil leaves, and serve
2-Ingredient Dough Cinnamon Rolls
Ingredients
- 1 cup self-rising flour
- 1 cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon Splenda or another sugar substitute
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit
- Combine flour and yogurt in bowl until thick dough forms.
- Knead dough with your hands for a few minutes before forming the dough into a ball.
- Flour table surface and top of dough before rolling out into 1/2-inch thick rectangle
- Sprinkle cinnamon and Splenda on top and roll dough up into a log
- Cut log of dough 8 times and place each roll into into an 8-inch cake pan or square pan
- Bake for about 25 minutes, or until dough starts to turn golden brown.
- Remove from oven and serve plain or with glaze if desired.