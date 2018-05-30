Looking back on memories made at Broad Ripple High School

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- Broad Ripple High School has been part of Indianapolis Public Schools for decades, and the school is closing its doors for good at the end of the school year. The school has a number of notable alumni, including FOX59's Sherman Burdette. He stopped by the school to reflect on his times as a Broad Ripple Rocket.