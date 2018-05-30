× Mooresville man found guilty of neglect, conspiracy to commit murder in 5-year-old boy’s death

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – After hours of deliberation, a Morgan County man has been found guilty in the death of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son.

Steven Ingalls Jr. is accused of suffocating and intentionally overdosing Brayson Price in November 2016. A jury found him guilty of neglect and conspiracy to commit murder. The verdict came in early Wednesday morning.

When investigators examined Steven’s phone, they discovered some horrifying internet searches, according to a probable cause affidavit. Those searches reportedly included “I want to kill my autistic child,” “painful ways to die” and “most painful torture.”

Brayson’s mother, Meghan Price, is also facing conspiracy to commit murder and neglect charges.

The affidavit quotes a text reportedly retrieved from Ingalls’ phone to Meghan that reads, “she needs to kill him while he is young so that she can have a life of her own and not be a caretaker for a retarded child.”

Detectives say Ingalls admitted to sending the texts, saying, “Well, I guess I am not just a very good person.”

Price will go before jurors this summer. Court documents say she also used her cell phone to research overdose information for Brayson’s medication.

Sentencing for Ingalls is set for June 26.