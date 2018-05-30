Parents, students look for signs of ‘normalcy’ as classes resume at Noblesville middle school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Five days after a student shot two people inside a classroom at Noblesville West Middle School, students were back at school.

For the remainder of the week, classes will be held on a two-hour delay. Students were welcomed back on Wednesday and greeted by teachers, counselors, therapy dogs, and a slew of positive notes on their lockers.

Another addition to the school’s campus was Noblesville police officers, who earlier said they planned on making their presence known to make sure students felt safe.

For those like the Schutte family, the return to classes was symbolic of life returning to “normal.”

“They needed to get back into the school and connect with their friends. I think that’s important, making the connections again with the other people that were there and bonding, but seeing that life is going on its continuing,” Joanna Schutte said.

Schutte’s son, George, is a 7th grader at Noblesville West, and was in the classroom next door to where the shooting occurred. George says for him, it was important to get back in the school before the next school year.

“I felt like if I didn’t go back, next year it would be even tougher to go back. I would have that thought sitting in the back of my head all summer. And if I had that thought sitting in the back of my head, it would just gain importance and make things even tougher,” he said.

Not every parent and every student shared the same experience as the Schuttes, FOX59 was informed that at least one student had to be picked up early because the student didn’t feel safe while at school. Counselors say that feelings of comfort may take longer for some than others.

As for the Schuttes, they admit it will be a long time before they are able to truly move on from thoughts of the shooting, however they hope the return to familiarity will help ease the transition.

“I don’t want it to be haunting, I don’t want it to be impeding normal life, but I would love it for people to have it in their consciousness so that we can be better and stronger as a community,” Joanna Schutte said.