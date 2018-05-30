RECIPE: Summer Yammy Mini Cake

Summer Yammy Mini Cake

Ingredients

1 Sweet Purple Potato

1 Japanese Mountain Yam

2 tsp Sugar

10g Butter

Instructions

Steam Sweet Purple Potato and Japanese Mountain Yam separately for 30 minutes. Mash the steamed Sweet Purple Potato and Japanese Mountain Yam in a separate bowl

Add 2 tsp sugar and 10g butter when texture is smooth. Place the finale product in the refrigerator for 5 minutes.

After 5 minutes, remove the final product. Scoop 10g of product and use a hand pressure mould to create a mini cake.