Relay for Life Events

FOX59 has partnered with Relay for Life to help make a difference for those affected by cancer. Put on your sneakers and help us pay it forward. Relay for Life is a nationwide event to raise money for the American Cancer Society. These events help support all types of cancer and research. Every event is family friendly and open to anyone. Many of these events continue through the night to show that people are not alone in their fight against cancer. Help support an awesome event by signing up today.

Here is a list of Event in the Indianapolis area.

Carmel- June 2, 2018

Saturday, 6-10PM

Carmel Civic Square (1 Civic Sq. Carmel, IN)

Decatur County- Saturday, June 2, 10 am-Midnight

Decatur Central High School

5251 Kentucky Ave Indianapolis, IN

Delaware County Friday, June 8 - 9, 2018

4 p.m.- 1a.m.

Delaware County Exposition Center

1210 N Wheeling Ave

Martinsville- Friday June 8- Saturday June 9, 2018

6 pm-6pm Morgan County Fair and 4 H Assoc 1749 Hospital Dr Martinsville, IN Speedway- Saturday, June 9 - June 10, 2018

Saturday 10AM- Sunday 10AM

Leonard Park (5400 W 15th St. Indianapolis, IN)

Franklin- Saturday, June 9, 2018

12 p.m. - 12 a.m.

Johnson County Fairgrounds

250 Fairground St Franklin, IN

Southeast Indy- Friday, June 15-16, 2018

6pm - 6pm

Beech Grove High School Football Stadium

5330 Hornet Avenue, Beech Grove, IN

Wayne County- Saturday, June 16, 2018

11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Earlham College - Darrell Beane Stadium

801 National Rd W, Richmond, IN

Columbus- Saturday, June 16, 2018

11 a.m.- 11 p.m. DONNER PARK-SHELTER HOUSE 739 22nd St Columbus, IN

Howard County- Saturday, June 23, 2018