Relay for Life Events

FOX59 has partnered with Relay for Life to help make a difference for those affected by cancer. Put on your sneakers and help us pay it forward. Relay for Life is a nationwide event to raise money for the American Cancer Society. These events help support all types of cancer and research. Every event is family friendly and open to anyone. Many of these events continue through the night to show that people are not alone in their fight against cancer. Help support an awesome event by signing up today.
Here is a list of Event in the Indianapolis area.
Carmel- June 2, 2018
Saturday, 6-10PM
Carmel Civic Square (1 Civic Sq. Carmel, IN)
Decatur County- Saturday, June 2, 10 am-Midnight
Decatur Central High School
5251 Kentucky Ave Indianapolis, IN
Delaware County Friday, June 8 - 9, 2018
4 p.m.- 1a.m.
Delaware County Exposition Center
1210 N Wheeling Ave
Martinsville- Friday June 8- Saturday June 9, 2018
6 pm-6pm
Morgan County Fair and 4 H Assoc
1749 Hospital Dr Martinsville, IN
Speedway- Saturday, June 9 - June 10, 2018
Saturday 10AM- Sunday 10AM
Leonard Park (5400 W 15th St. Indianapolis, IN)
Franklin- Saturday, June 9, 2018
12 p.m. - 12 a.m.
Johnson County Fairgrounds
250 Fairground St Franklin, IN
Southeast Indy- Friday, June 15-16, 2018
6pm - 6pm
Beech Grove High School Football Stadium
5330 Hornet Avenue, Beech Grove, IN
Wayne County- Saturday, June 16, 2018
11 a.m.-11 p.m.
Earlham College - Darrell Beane Stadium
801 National Rd W, Richmond, IN
Columbus- Saturday, June 16, 2018
11 a.m.- 11 p.m.
DONNER PARK-SHELTER HOUSE
739 22nd St Columbus, IN
Howard County- Saturday, June 23, 2018
11 a.m. - 11 p.m.
Kokomo High School
2501 S Berkley Rd, Kokomo, IN