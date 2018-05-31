Council holds first listening session on community police relations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The city is taking a step toward healing divisions between police and community members in Indianapolis with conversation.
It comes in the wake of a civilian merit board’s decision to allow two IMPD officers who shot and killed an unarmed man, Aaron Bailey, to keep their jobs despite the police chief’s recommendation for firing. After outcries, the Indianapolis City County Council decided to host a series of group conversations.
“I just want to be able to hear what is being said among the community and then try to figure out if we can come up with some solution,” resident Dian Foreman said. “Because what’s working right now just, it’s not working.”
Foreman was one of dozens of residents, law enforcement officers and councilors sitting down to listen to one another Thursday night in the first meeting of the series.
“We want folks to not just to be able to express, but be part of the solution and to give us in the city in positions of leadership, give us some direction on what would make a difference and let’s move the city forward,” Indianapolis City County Council President Vop Osili said.