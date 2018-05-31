× Council holds first listening session on community police relations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The city is taking a step toward healing divisions between police and community members in Indianapolis with conversation.

It comes in the wake of a civilian merit board’s decision to allow two IMPD officers who shot and killed an unarmed man, Aaron Bailey, to keep their jobs despite the police chief’s recommendation for firing. After outcries, the Indianapolis City County Council decided to host a series of group conversations.

“I just want to be able to hear what is being said among the community and then try to figure out if we can come up with some solution,” resident Dian Foreman said. “Because what’s working right now just, it’s not working.”

Foreman was one of dozens of residents, law enforcement officers and councilors sitting down to listen to one another Thursday night in the first meeting of the series.

“We want folks to not just to be able to express, but be part of the solution and to give us in the city in positions of leadership, give us some direction on what would make a difference and let’s move the city forward,” Indianapolis City County Council President Vop Osili said.

“At some point we have to stop pointing fingers at one another and answer this question of how are we going to stand together and I think tonight is the beginning of that,” Indianapolis FOP President Rick Snyder said.

The crowd broke into smaller groups led by moderators, with officers and citizens sitting together sharing their own experiences, both good and bad.

“I’ve heard a lot of compelling stories of people with really tragic experiences with law enforcement,” resident Jeramy Townsley said.

“My point that I made was citizens need to stop being criminalized and they need to go get the real criminals,” resident Lisa Maxey-Smith said.

At the end of the night, people were asked to share their ideas for solutions and ways forward.

The council plans to hold another meeting in 5 to 6 weeks.