Ending May with high heat and storm chances

Much of central Indiana is starting off Thursday on a dry note. There are going to be several dry hours today before another system moves into state this evening. A complex of showers and thunderstorms is traveling over Missouri this morning and it is tracking towards Indiana. Before the scattered rainfall arrives, temperatures are going to soar back into the upper 80s and potentially lower 90s! Today’s high will mark the 30th day above average for May! The rain total for Indianapolis is 3.49” below normal for the month to date.

The heat and humidity this afternoon may trigger a pop-up shower or thunderstorm over central Indiana. The scattered activity will arrive after 6 p.m. EDT. Areas south of Indianapolis are highlighted under a slight severe weather risk for today, meaning a couple storms may become strong and potentially severe. Some storms may produce gusty winds, large hail and heavy downpours.

Showers and thunderstorms are going to travel over the state tonight. More showers may fire up on Friday as the system exits the area. Drier weather conditions will build back into Indianapolis Friday night and Saturday with highs in the mid-80s through the weekend. Forecast models are showing another wave of rainfall on Sunday morning before dry conditions return early next week.