× IMPD sergeant arrested after allegations into fraud at auto dealership

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 31-year veteran IMPD officer was arrested Thursday after the agency learned of allegations into possible fraud at a south side auto dealership.

55-year-old Charles Butler was arrested after IMPD’s Special Investigations Unit learned of allegations into possible misconduct by Butler beginning in Oct. 2016.

According to IMPD, they were tipped off by another officer who told them Butler was allegedly signing VIN inspection forms for salvage/wrecked vehicles without inspecting the vehicle itself. Police believe he then was compensated by the auto dealer for each vehicle he signed off on.

After search warrants were executed, Chief Bryan Roach placed Butler on administrative duty in July of 2017. After a lengthy investigation, Butler was charged Thursday with official misconduct, which is a felony.

A law enforcement officer is required to sign an affidavit certifying that he has inspected a vehicle when a salvage restoration title is requested.

Butler has been employed with IMPD since December 1986. He submitted his intent to retire from the IMPD today.

A Pretrial Conference is set for July 3, at 9:00 a.m. in Criminal Court 24.