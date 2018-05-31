Inmates help restore the Indiana Attorney General’s Office at huge savings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indiana Attorney General's Office just got a major update.

The nearly yearlong restoration at the statehouse is the first in decades.

When the project started, there were questions about the initial estimates to restore and update the six-room office and who would pay for it.

The offices were neglected for decades. The woodwork on the wall was in disrepair. There was broken marble throughout. Some doors were missing and the electrical was outdated and not up to code.

When crews pulled back the carpet, they found original marble floors and beautiful wood floors in the main conference room.

Attorney General Curtis Hill got all of the restoration completed for a fraction of the cost. The new chandeliers were $75 each from a former business and all the wood restoration and labor was completed by inmates from the Edinburgh Correctional Facility.

The attorney general thanked the inmates when he invited them back so they could see their finished work with all the furniture in place.

For these men, it's about more than just the transformation of an office. It's the realization of what's possible for the transformation of their lives.

Hill says the total cost for the project was under $335,000, with the money coming from settlements between the state and businesses or other entities. They say no taxpayer-derived money was used.