× ‘I’ve got to kill you’: Zionsville man allegedly stabbed woman, charged at police with knife

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. – A 75-year-old woman is recovering after being stabbed multiple times in a Zionsville apartment complex.

Police responded to a report of a man holding a knife to a woman’s throat on Friday, May 25 around 4:10 a.m. at 9940 Hoosier Village Drive.

While officers were en route, a man later identified as 65-year-old Ritchie Barton allegedly began stabbing a woman.

The victim, Saundra Finchum, took shelter inside a good Samaritan’s apartment, and police found her on the floor. There was a large amount of blood, and Finchum suffered cuts to her leg. But she was conscious and coherent when she was transported to the hospital.

A witness told police they saw Barton flee to an apartment. When officers knocked on the door of the apartment, police say he opened the door holding a knife. Barton then charged at the officers, slashing and stabbing with the knife in an attempt to harm them.

Officers were able to disarm him, and he was taken into custody and transported to the Boone County Jail.

Finchum told police Barton said, “I’ve got to kill you,” prior to him charging at her with the knife.

Barton faces the following charges: attempted murder, aggravated battery, and resisting law enforcement.