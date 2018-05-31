Kenny Chesney asks audience to show Noblesville shooting victim some love: ‘We love you Ella’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FISHERS, Ind. – Kenny Chesney made sure to show some love to the 13-year-old victim of the shooting at Noblesville West Middle School Thursday night.

The country superstar asked the crowd at Ruoff Home Mortgage Center to yell “We love you Ella” before he played “Everything’s Gonna be Alright.” He also said tickets were reserved for Ella.

“There were tickets tonight for Ella Whistler. I want the whole crowd to say ‘We love you Ella’, because everything’s gonna be alright,” said Chesney.

Family announced Wednesday that Ella’s condition has been updated to “stable” and they thanked the community for respecting their privacy. The teen was originally listed in critical condition after being shot multiple times in her science class last Friday.

Her heroic teacher, Jason Seaman, thwarted the shooter after getting shot three times.