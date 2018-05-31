When kids are outside, they need protection! Community Health pediatrician Sheryl King shared her thoughts on how to navigate the sunscreen aisle.
Kids and sunscreen
-
Great start to the week but storms will return
-
Another chilly morning before big warm-up
-
Steamy, somewhat unsettled race/holiday weekend ahead
-
Dry end to the week; hot and humid for race day weekend
-
Busy, hot race weekend ahead…storm chances remain limited!
-
-
Traffic plan released for 102nd running of Indy 500
-
IEMS crews prepare for large crowds, hot temps for race weekend
-
Parents struggle to find balance between screen time at home and school
-
Royal princess parties
-
Police: Anderson couple locked kids in basement for hours without food, water, bathroom
-
-
Father allegedly abandons baby at Toys R Us
-
More kids accidentally ingesting liquid nicotine from e-cigarettes
-
Police: Pair tried selling drugs to children on a playground