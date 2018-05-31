× LIVE BLOG: Storms with severe potential move across central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – There’s a risk for severe storms in central Indiana on Thursday, and some parts of central Indiana are seeing heavy rains and strong winds.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for the following counties until 6 p.m.: Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Greene, Jackson, Jennings, Johnson, Lawrence, Monroe, Morgan, Owen, Rush, Shelby and Vigo Counties.

Follow the LIVE BLOG below for the latest updates on the severe weather.

Find a complete list of all watches and warnings here.