Rise'n Roll's cinnamon caramel donut named official donut for National Donut Day

GREENWOOD, Ind. – Fans of Indiana-based Rise’n Roll will be proud the company’s cinnamon caramel donut has been named the official donut for National Donut Day.

Earlier this year, Dawn Foods ran a nationwide vote to find the official donut for National Donut Day.

Rise’n Roll Bakery, based out of Middlebury, won the contest after receiving the most votes.

To celebrate, their Greenwood bakery, located 1277 N. SR 135, is offering 2,000 free cinnamon caramel donuts beginning Friday at 5 a.m.

It will be limited to one per customer and will be offered until the donuts are gone.