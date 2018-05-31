× Shattered windshields, damaged fenders reported due to someone throwing objects onto I-65

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A concerning situation along I-65 in Boone County—since the end of March, more than half a dozen drivers have made reports about objects hitting their car along the stretch of highway between Lebanon and 71st Street in Indianapolis.

Drivers say it sounds like either rocks or bullets are hitting their car windshields, windows, and doors.

All of the reports have been made in the late afternoon or early evening.

“We’re seeing shattered windows. Thankfully we’re not seeing injuries but we have seen damage to fenders and windows,” said Tony Bayles, Lebanon Police Dept. Detective Captain.

Police are asking for the public’s help with finding out exactly what’s going on here.

If you have any info, please call the Boone County Sheriff’s Department at 765- 482-1412.