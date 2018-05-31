Storms batter homes, damage power lines across Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY, Ind.- The cleanup continues across central and southern Indiana, after some fast-moving storms blustered across the state Thursday afternoon. Thousands were left in the dark, but things are now moving in the right direction.

“It got real windy and then the rain started,” said Mikey Kuemper, who lives south of Bloomington.

Thousands were left without power across several counties. In Hancock County, a Greenfield house was damaged when a tree toppled over. Thankfully nobody was there when all this happened.

“We quickly got approached from central dispatch to let us know we had several homes without power,” said Allison Moore, Director of the Monroe County Emergency Management Agency.

Power was knocked out across much of Bloomington, including the IU Health hospital. Thankfully, power there was among the first to be restored.

Elsewhere, stores on the historic square were locked up and employees sent home early, as drivers made their way through blacked-out intersections.

Kuemper's generator was at least keeping his fridge cold, as crews worked to get the power back online and clear away the remnants of a tree that brought power lines down in his front yard.

Officials also say Thursday's event was a good reminder to have your severe weather plan in place, as we move into storm season.