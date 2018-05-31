× Walmart program offers employees college tuition for $1 a day

BENTONVILLE, Ark. – Walmart will offer low-cost college education to more than a million part-time, full-time and salaried employees.

The workers will pay $1 a day for the program, which is available to employees at Walmart and Sam’s Club.

The program will offer associate’s and bachelor’s degrees through the University of Florida, Brandman University and Bellevue University, all of which offer online courses for working adults. Employees must study business or supply-chain management. They must also have worked at Walmart for at least 90 days.

Walmart said it will subsidize the cost of tuition, books and fees, eliminating the need for student loans that can cause a burden for students and prevent some adults who’ve taken college courses from going back to get their degree.

The retailer hopes the program will help it recruit and retain top-level talent in a crowded U.S. labor market.

Earlier this year, Walmart boosted its starting hourly wage from $9 to $11 while expanding maternity and parental leave benefits. The company also pledged to create a new benefit to help with adoption expenses.

Walmart isn’t the only company to offer college help to employees. Chipotle provides up to $5,250 in annual tuition assistance while Starbucks employees can get full tuition to obtain an undergraduate degree from Arizona State University in more than 60 subjects.