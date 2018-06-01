8-month-old girl in Florida mauled to death by dog while sitting in bouncy chair

MIRAMAR, Fla. — An 8-month-old Florida girl died Wednesday after being mauled to death by her family’s dog while sitting in a bouncy chair, WPLG reports.

The attack happened at a home on Kingston Drive in Miramar Wednesday morning. The baby, identified as Liana Valino, was at her grandmother’s home while her mother worked.

Miramar police said Valino was sitting in the bouncy chair in a bedroom when the dog fatally attacked her.

The animal was between 3 and 4 years old. It was removed from the home by Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Division, along with two other dogs.

It’s unclear whether the dog will be euthanized.

“She was the best thing to ever happen to me,” said the baby’s mother, Brenda Villasin. “We smiled every morning. She was my world.”