ACLU rallies downtown as part of nationwide demonstration against Trump administration's immigration policies

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana (ACLU) rallied at the U.S. Attorney’s office in downtown Indianapolis Friday.

The ACLU says the rally is meant to “raise voices against key actors who are carrying out Trump’s family separation order: ICE (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) and U.S. Attorneys.”

According to the ACLU, ICE, Border Patrol and other agencies are taking the children of immigrants and sending them to faraway detention centers.

The ACLU filed a federal lawsuit earlier this year challenging the Trump administration’s actions.

The rally in Indianapolis is part of a national day of action called “Families Belong Together.”

FOX59 reached out to ICE and the U.S. Attorney’s office for comment.