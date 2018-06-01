× Authorities searching for man who fell from boat in Lake Monroe, weather related

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities are looking for a 26-year-old man who has not resurfaced at Lake Monroe.

Between 6 and 7:00 p.m, the DNR and Monroe County Sheriff’s Dept. were dispatched to Paynetown campsite at the lake on the report of a possible drowning.

The victim and his friends were on a pontoon boat when a storm squall knocked them off the boat. The friends got out of the water and noticed the victim had not resurfaced.

The dive team responded, and the search was called off at around 10:45 p.m.

The search will resume Saturday morning.