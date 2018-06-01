× Authorities: Woman dead, 3 critical following man lift accident at Lake Freeman

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. – Authorities near Lake Freeman are investigating after an accident killed a woman Friday and put three in critical condition.

At around 7:00 p.m., the Monticello Fire Department responded to the 5000 block of Stone Drive on Lake Freeman for an incident involving a lakeside man lift that had collapsed approximately 100 feet down a steep.

The man lift was installed to lift the individuals from their homes to the lake side. It reportedly malfunctioned.

54-year-old Angela Elder, of Lafayette, died at the scene. Ernie Elder, 62, of Lafayette, Tyra Klink, 57, of Monticello and Kris Klink, 59, of Monticello were all airlifted in critical condition.

Many agencies assisted Monticello F.D., including the DNR.