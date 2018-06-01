Bomb squad gives ‘all clear’ after reported suspicious package downtown turns out to be typewriter

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A bomb squad was deployed Friday afternoon to investigate a suspicious package in downtown Indianapolis that turned out to be a typewriter.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the unattended package was discovered near Washington and Delaware streets near the Indianapolis Transit Center.

Police closed down streets in the area while they investigated. The scene started clearing up before 3:30 p.m. and police gave the “all clear.”

FOX59 spoke to a man on the scene who claimed ownership of the package and said it was a typewriter.