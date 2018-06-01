Foodie Spotlight: The Northside Social

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Our food adventure this week takes us to the cultural district of Broad Ripple; the artsy area known for its hoppin’ bar scene and diverse restaurants. Speaking of diversity, The Northside Social is serving up Southern fare with influences in Coastal, Cajun and French cuisine. Located on the North side of Broad Ripple Village at 6525 N College Ave, The Northside Social is the perfect place for any social outing. Their slogan pretty much sums it up perfectly: Good Food. Good Drinks. Good Times. Since its opening back in 2010, the place has been a staple in the ever-growing Broad Ripple food community. A community that includes a number of their own spin-off restaurants including Kitchenette, The Nook, Delicia, and La Mulita. Needless to say, they are doing something right!

The atmosphere at The Northside Social is elegant and sophisticated, but also casual and comfortable at the same time. The large windows allow for tons of natural light to pour in, which is perfect for taking Instaworthy food pics! They have a large bar area that is ideal for an after work meet-up or a drink before dinner. If that wasn’t enough, you really need to check out their outdoor patio that overlooks the ever-busy College Ave. Now that summer is here, isn’t it a law or something that all meals have to be eaten outside?

When it comes to the food at The Northside Social, their inspiration comes from the cuisine of the Lowcountry (the cultural region along the South Carolina coast). In addition to this, their menu draws from bayou-inspired Cajun cuisine along with a strong French influence. All said and done, we’re talking about upscale Southern cookin’. The menu is seasonal and uses only the freshest ingredients to create their bold and exciting flavors. The new summer menu has just recently dropped and I wanted to be one of the first in line to check it out. I will now offer up my four “can’t miss” items from this new menu that should not be overlooked: