June opens hot, while isolated storms remain in the mix!

Mainly dry and muggy this morning, after a healthy round of storms moved through Thursday afternoon! A lot of dry time is back in the forecast today but limited storm chances remain in for the afternoon hours. These storms will not be as intense or widespread as yesterday but should develop between 2:00-5:00pm and linger through 8:00pm. Afternoon temperatures should reach the upper 80’s and the uv index will be running very high (9) with a burn time at roughly 15 minutes.

Drier weather punches in tomorrow (Saturday) and temperatures no as hot but still warm. Our next rain chance to return early Sunday morning but should be out quickly, keeping most of the weekend dry and pleasant! Enjoy and have a safe weekend…