Lots of dry time this weekend

Hit and miss showers and storms brought some much needed rainfall to the area. However, a lot of us missed out completely.

We’re cooling down after another day near and in the 90’s. That makes 32 straight days of above average temperatures!

We’ll head down to temperatures in the 60’s by early tomorrow morning.

Plan on dry conditions and a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday.

It will be another warm one with highs in the mid 80’s.

Clouds increase late Saturday night out ahead of rain chances.

A few showers and thunderstorms will roll through early Sunday morning.

From there we dry out and warm back to near 80° on Sunday afternoon. We’re starting out warm for the first days of June and the monthly outlook indicates that we could be having another very warm month.

There’s not a lot of rain in the forecast this week. Monday will be the best day of the week with sunshine, highs in the lower 80’s and most importantly, less humid.