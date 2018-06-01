× Muncie mayor expresses disgust over racist graffiti: ‘This is clearly a hate crime’

MUNCIE, Ind. – Authorities in Muncie are investigating after racist graffiti was found in a city park.

On Thursday morning, the Muncie Parks Superintendent Harvey Wright showed a few African American men a good spot to fish at Prairie Creek Reservoir.

On Friday morning, Wright was notified of racist graffiti found at the park.

Later in the day, Muncie Mayor Dennis Tyler took to Facebook to express his disgust.

“This type of cowardly conduct will not be tolerated in our city. This is horrifying and horrible,” he said. “This is clearly a hate crime.”

He also noted the that the perpetrator is an idiot, because the racist message was spelled wrong. Mayor Tyler said whoever did this will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Muncie police are asking the public’s help to solve this crime, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling the department at 765-747-4822 or Crime Stoppers at 765-286-4050.

Editor’s note: Mayor Tyler shows photos of the graffiti, viewer discretion is advised.