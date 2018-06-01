× Students focus on supporting each other during last day at Noblesville West Middle School

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Students at Noblesville West Middle School are in class for the final day of the school year just a week after a gunman opened fire.

All week long, school officials have done their best to keep students at ease, focusing on team building and counseling.

Seventh grade science teacher Jason Seaman was in class this week to support the students in his second period science class who witnessed the shooting. He is being hailed a hero, and doing well despite being shot three times while disarming the shooter.

He spoke publicly about the attack for the first time on Monday. “I’m still processing much of what has happened, but I can say with absolute certainty that I am proud to be a Miller,” Seaman said.

Missing from the class picture is 13-year-old Ella Whistler who is still recovering after getting shot multiple times. Her family says she is improving, and she is no longer in critical condition.