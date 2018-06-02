× A brief round of rain/storms then a great finish to the weekend

After spending our 33rd straight day above average, you might be hoping for a cool down. Good news. More pleasant air is on the way.

That cooler air will arrive behind a frontal system that will bring us some rain and possibly a few thunderstorms overnight. Many of us will stay dry and miss out on the rainfall. Current timing has the rain nearing the Illinois/Indiana border near midnight.

Any thunderstorms that do develop will mainly be garden variety storms. However, we can’t rule out an isolated strong storm with gusty winds, although the chances are low.

This system will mainly be passed off to our east by the time many of you wake up Sunday morning.

Here’s the great news. It will be cooler and less humid tomorrow. Not a bad day to mow the lawn.

Here’s the best part. Look how much the dew-point drops tomorrow. It will feel a lot nicer outside.

Tomorrow afternoon will be perfect for the last Indians game at Victory Field before they hit the road for a week. First pitch is at 1:35 PM.

Even though we’re looking ahead to some relief, the June outlook indicates that we could be seeing another month with above average temperatures.