Avon officer involved in multiple vehicle accident, minor injuries reported

AVON, Ind. – An Avon police officer was involved in a multiple vehicle accident Saturday morning.

According to their Facebook page, the accident happened on Ronald Reagan Pkwy north of US 36 in Avon.

Minor injuries were reported following the accident and the officer was sent to a local hospital for evaulation.

